Critically injured Ozark officer showing improvement

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Police officer critically wounded in a shootout with a suspect is showing improvement. Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker gave an update on the status of Samuel Yoh again Monday afternoon.
He says that Yoh still has a long way to go, but the progress he’s made since Friday is “amazing.”
Walker says Officer Yoh is coherent and acknowledges friends and family in a non-verbal manner. He is also breathing without assistance for short periods of time.
Yoh was shot six times when he answered a call Thursday, December 12th. Three of the shots hit Yoh in the head. Another officer then shot and killed the man who wounded Officer Yoh.
Yoh has three children and he and his wife are expecting the birth of their daughter in February 2020.
In support of the family, there is a gofundme account set up by officer Yoh’s family. The page says the money will go towards medical bills and family expenses. So far, more than $15,000 has been pledged.
Also, an account has been set up for Officer Yoh and his family at Synovus Bank and donations are being accepted at the Ozark Police Department. Donations will be accepted to aid this family during Christmas and through their time of need. Drop off items at the Ozark Police Department at 275 North Union Avenue in Ozark.
Female age 15: size 7 ladies jeans and medium shirts
Female age 12: size 1 junior’s jeans and XS shirts
Male age 11: size 14 husky boys and Boys XL or size 16 shirts
