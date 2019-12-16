Dadeville mourns beloved community leader, councilman

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Dick Harrelson was blunt. He told it like it was but not in a mean way.
“1974. Look at how cool that is,” said Rush McKelvey.
McKelvey has a photo of his dad and Harrelson back in the day when they sold cars together.
“Dick was a great guy. I’m going to miss him,” said McKelvey.
“His personality. He smoked a pipe. The way he presented himself. Everybody loved him,” he said.
Harrelson worked at the local Chevy dealership for nearly 45 years. Before that, he ran a diner.
And there is a reason why the Dadeville High School field house bears his name. Harrelson headed up the quarterback club and cooked a mean steak.
Dadeville mayor Wayne Smith remembers.
“He was like a father figure to me. He was very open-minded for his age. He was our leader. He was our mentor. He was my mentor," said Smith.
Harrelson fell in the Dollar General parking lot on Thanksgiving morning. He recovered somewhat but died from a heart attack last Thursday during rehab. Harrelson was in his third year in his first term as a city council member for Dadeville. He was 86.
“The mayor or anybody would give him a task to do and he took it on, straight on, and he didn’t finish until it was done,” said city clerk Debbie Minor.
Those who knew him and knew him well say there will never be another Dick Harrelson. He was one of a kind. Enjoyed a good laugh and Dadeville through and through.
“It was real," said Smith.
Harrelson’s final resting place is just down the road from city hall. In the words of a friend, he gave Dadeville everything he had and then some.
Harrelson also served a number of years on the Tallapoosa County School Board and never missed a meeting.
Mayor Smith says the Dadeville city council will officially open Harrelson’s seat on Monday during its regular city council meeting. The mayor anticipates filling Harrelson’s seat within one month.
