Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting that wounded one man in a busy suburban Atlanta mall food court in the height of the Christmas shopping season. The Cobb County Police Department said surveillance footage and interviews helped identify the suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce. Officals said Sunday that Dhanoolal was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Ponce was charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. The shooting happened Saturday and sent shoppers scrambling at the sound of gunfire that police said began with a verbal dispute. Police say 18-year-old Ethan Green was shot in the neck and shoulder area and taken to the hospital for treatment.