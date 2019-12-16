Longtime Redland VFD chief laid to rest

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A long-time fire chief in Elmore County was laid to rest over the weekend.
Redland Volunteer Fire Department Chief William “Bill” Drake passed away Wednesday.
Chief Drake served with the fire department for nearly three decades and was its chief for more than 20 years.
Those he left behind at the fire station said there were too many accomplishments to list, but that his work to train younger firefighters, as well as dedication to improving the RVFD and lowering the ISO ratings, were among his biggest accomplishments.
“In Bill’s name, we the members of the Redland Volunteer Fire Department pledge to maintain Bill’s philosophy of Continuous Improvement,” the RVFD said in a statement about him.
According to the funeral home, the chief’s final request was for his fire department, requesting that instead of flowers, donations be made to RVFD at 4376 Redland Road, Wetumpka, Alabama 36093.
Drake, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, was laid to rest Sunday in Jasper. He was 78.
