Man sought in Chilton County after vehicle pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple charges.
The department is currently involved in a multi-agency manhunt, according to a Facebook post. The post says officials are searching for suspect Eric Humphrey.
The manhunt began after a vehicle pursuit in the area of Lay Damn Road and Interstate 65 and exit 212, the post says.
Details about what led to the pursuit have not been released.
If you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.