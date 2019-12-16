Opelika man, 3 juveniles arrested after guns, marijuana seized during traffic stop

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man and three juveniles were arrested Sunday after several bags of marijuana and guns were seized during a traffic stop.
19-year-old Amaurious Nykwon Avery and the three juveniles are facing different charges, including, unlawful possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property. All four suspects are also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
Shortly before 1 a.m., Lee County Sheriff’s investigators conducted a traffic stop on Highway 29 north in Beulah. During a search of the vehicle investigators located the following items:
- Four semi-automatic pistols
- Four high capacity magazines
- Two standard magazines
- Multiple bags of marijuana
- Digital scales
- Undisclosed amount of money
Avery was transported to the Lee County Detention Center and all three juveniles had pickup orders through Lee County and were transported to the Lee County Youth Detention Center.
