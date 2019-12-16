Police: Suspect charged after woman robbed of purse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a woman was robbed of her purse.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Tanjaunique Rieves, 23, is charged with robbery second degree.
Duckett says the robbery happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway. The woman told police another woman grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground.
The victim had minor injuries from the incident.
During the course of the investigation, Rieves was identified as a suspect.
Rieves was taken into custody Friday and was transported to the city jail on unrelated charges.
