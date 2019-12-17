4 arrested in Elmore County meth bust

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four suspects have been arrested in a large drug bust operation in Elmore County, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin’s office.
The Central Alabama Drug Task Force made the arrests Friday after serving a search warrant at a home on Walnut Grove in Wetumpka.
Recovered in the operation were 544 grams of suspected methamphetamine. That’s just over a pound.
As a result, four suspects were taken into custody. They include Charles Findley, 58, of Wetumpka; Amber Puig, 36, of Wetumpka; Richard Tidwell, 48, of Prattville; and Matthew McDonald, 22, of Deatsville.
Findley is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. His bond was set at $500,000.
Puig and Tidwell were charged with possession with intent to distribute, as well as an addition charged for Tidwell of marijuana possession. Bonds were set at $10,000 and $11,000, respectively.
McDonald was arrested on an obstruction of governmental operations charge and was held on a $3,000 bond.
