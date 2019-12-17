Auburn’s Tanner Burns selected as preseason All-American

TUSCON, Ariz. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers open their 2020 baseball season in 59 days and will feature a preseason All-American in their rotation.
Decatur’s Tanner Burns was named a Second Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday.
As a sophomore in 2019, Burns went 4-4 with a 2.82 ERA, while striking out 101 batters to just 23 walks in 79.2 innings. He’s the first pitcher since former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize a few years ago to accomplish that feat. Those two are the only two Auburn pitchers to do that since 2000.
Burns tied a program record with 15 strikeouts as part of a complete-game shutout against Cincinnati on Mar. 1.
Burns becomes the 25th All-American in program history. He will enter the 2020 season rated as the No. 17 college prospect by D1 Baseball and No. 29 college prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Collegiate Baseball Newspaper also ranked the Tigers as the No. 8 team in their 2020 preseason rankings.
Burns and the Tigers open the 2020 campaign with a four-game series against Illinois-Chicago beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at Plainsman Park.
