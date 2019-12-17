BBB warns of Secret Sister shopping scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - During the chaos of holiday shopping and planning family gatherings, scammers are out there trying to get a hold of your money and personal information.
One thing you might see this time of year is a “Secret Sister” gift exchange.
“You send one gift and get back 35 gifts,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “Not only is that generally not going to work, but we would consider it a Ponzi scheme.”
The Better Business Bureau says these often start with a social media invite, sometimes even from a name you recognize. They usually don’t work and they are illegal.
Consumer experts say these types of scams are prevalent during the holidays.
“Consumers are busy, buying online and in stores. They are not paying attention to what they’re doing and something comes along and you just say ‘ok’, well some things aren’t ok and this is one of them,” Smitherman said.
Best advice, if you get a “Secret Sister” invite, just decline it. If you do sign up you risk putting a lot of your personal information out there, for identity thieves to get their hands on.
If you do get a “Secret Sister” invite, the Better Business Bureau says to report the post to Facebook. You can do that by clicking on the three little dots in the upper right corner of the post.
