2020 brings new AHSAA school classifications

By WSFA Staff | December 17, 2019 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 12:32 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association, or AHSAA, is reclassifying some schools for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. The decision was finalized in a unanimous vote by the AHSAA Board of Central Control on Tuesday.

Reclassification is conducted every other year and is based on school enrollment numbers. AHSAA has seven class divisions, up from six as of 2014.

Below are the school designations for football teams.

Also approved were sports alignments for the other fall sports including volleyball, cross country and swimming. The winter sports alignments will be announced following the end of the basketball season, and the spring sports alignments will be announced at the end of the spring sports playoffs.

Class 1A

Class 2A

Class 3A

Class 4A

Class 5A

Class 6A

Class 7A

The 32 largest schools in Alabama are lumped into the largest classification, 7A.

