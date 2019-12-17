Convicted rapist sentenced to 30 years, could face more time

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City man received a 30-year sentence Monday for raping and sodomizing a ten-year-old girl.
A Dale County jury, earlier this month, found 38-year old Clarence Rodgers guilty following a three-day trial.
During that trial, the young victim and her family testified that Rodgers is a family acquaintance they had trusted and who also lived in their neighborhood.
District Attorney Kirke Adams commended investigators for their tireless work on this case. “I am ecstatic that we, as a team, were able to obtain justice for this young lady. Dale County is a safer place now,” Adams told WTVY following the verdict.
Because of the victim's age, Rodgers won't be eligible for parole or early release.
He could also receive additional time in prison. That’s because he faces another sex charge in Montgomery County court.
