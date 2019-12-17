Eclectic woman arrested on 16 counts after theft probe

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County woman has been arrested on multiple theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Brandy Sims Miles, 43, of Eclectic, was arrested Monday after an investigation was opened into an internal theft at a North Dean Road business, the police department confirmed.
Miles is charged with seven counts of possession of a forged instrument, eight counts of theft of property, and illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
Miles is being held on a bond totaling $44,500.
