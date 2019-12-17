Elmore County School Board approves $50 million bond resolution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Board of Education unanimously approved a $50 million bond resolution at its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night.
“This year, we’re currently up about 180 students, so we’ve got growth taking place," Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis said.
That growth, Dennis said, is one of the reasons the resolution was approved.
“Currently, Redland is overloaded... at capacity. Wetumpka Middle School grew by 60 plus students this year, I had to add two teachers in October because of the growth. Millbrook Middle... same thing on the west side, they grew by 66 students," Dennis said.
The money will go toward making improvements to many of the schools in Elmore County.
“A new band room, choral area, for Stanhope Elmore. A new wing at Airport Road Intermediate School. We’re doing a new front, safety front entrance here at Holtville High School, and a complex facility, or a changing area, for the baseball and softball complex," Dennis said.
Other projects include expanding the county’s technical center and building a new middle school in Redland.
Dennis said he hopes to begin work on those projects next month.
