Events lead up to 2019 Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2019 Camellia Bowl is this Saturday, but a few events will lead up to kickoff.
Friday evening, a pep rally for Florida International University’s fans will be held at Union Station Train Shed. Fans can get excited for the next day’s game starting at 5 p.m.
Later Friday evening, the 2019 Capital City Christmas/Camellia Bowl Parade will run through downtown Montgomery. The parade will start at the Capitol and follow Dexter Ave. to the fountain at Court Square. The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m.
On Saturday, festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Guardian Credit Union Fan Fest on Paterson Field. At 1:30 p.m., FIU fans can come together for a pep rally at Fan Fest, and an Arkansas State pep rally will follow at 2 p.m.
Cramton Bowl’s gates will open at 2:30 p.m., and kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
For more information on tickets, parking and more, visit this link.
