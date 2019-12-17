Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

DINE COLLEGE-LAW SCHOOL
Symposium centers on creation of law school at Dine College
TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — The first college established decades ago by an American Indian tribe in the United States is now working to create a law school. Formal efforts picked up speed with a recent two-day symposium held at Diné College on the Navajo Nation. Officials talked about everything from the college's original mission and accreditation to student courses, judicial advocates and what community such an institution would serve. The director of the college's Navajo Sovereignty Institute says ideally, the proposed law school would specialize in emerging areas of Indian law that are significant to the Navajo Nation economy.
Murder, robbery conviction in Arizona armored vehicle heist
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors for Arizona's largest county say a man described as the key conspirator in an unsuccessful plan to rob an armored vehicle has been convicted of first degree murder and attempted armed robbery. Maricopa County Superior Court records show a jury Monday found Alonzo Ferguson guilty of the charges. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Ferguson hatched the scheme and assembled a four-member team. When the robbery unfolded April 25, 2014, the armored vehicle guard fought back, firing his own weapon and killing one would-be robber while the others fled.
Scottsdale police investigating teen's shooting death
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say they’re investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy, whose name hasn’t been released. They say patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a home last Friday morning and found the teen with a gunshot wound. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. Detectives have recovered the handgun involved and police say they’re interviewing family members who were home at the time of the shooting. Police say their investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.
McSally 'hasn't been convinced' Trump should be impeached
PHOENIX (AP) — An aide to U.S. Sen. Martha McSally says the Arizona Republican hasn't been convinced that President Donald Trump should be removed from office. Her campaign manager said Monday that she “hasn't heard anything that would lead her to believe impeachment of the president is warranted, let alone removing him from office.” It's the most direct explanation of her position to date after The Associated Press obtained a recording of McSally suggesting to GOP activists that she doesn't believe Trump abused his power. The Democratic-controlled House is moving toward a vote on articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstructing the congressional investigation.
Lead plaintiff in suit over inmate care killed in standoff
PHOENIX (AP) — A former inmate who was the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit challenging the quality of health care in Arizona’s prisons was fatally shot in a police standoff in Tucson. Police later discovered Victor Parsons’ girlfriend dead inside his apartment, though they declined to say how she was killed. Before his death, Parsons told a 911 operator that he and his girlfriend were injured in an aggravated assault. But investigators suspect the information provided by Parsons was inaccurate. Parsons had been in and out state prison since 1996 for nine convictions, including criminal damage, aggravated assault and kidnapping. He was released earlier this year.
Colleges could see lower enrollment due to Great Recession
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Universities in Washington state and Idaho fear there may soon be fewer students to fill their classes due to a national decrease in births during the Great Recession. The Spokesman-Review reported children born during the economic recession that struck in December 2007 will begin graduating from high school in five years, but the recession caused many people to delay having children. Schools in the Northwest say they are adjusting recruitment strategies to face the challenge of a smaller student pool. That includes appealing to underrepresented Hispanic and Latino students and older people looking to enhance their skills or switch careers.
Once affordable, Phoenix rents among fastest rising in US
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix has some of the nation’s fastest-rising rents as people abandon the cold winters in the Midwest or flee high housing costs in California. Rents are outpacing salaries in the fifth-largest U.S. city. Someone needs to earn nearly $20 an hour to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in the Phoenix area. Advocates say the average Arizona renter now earns about $17 an hour, while the minimum wage is $11. Rising rents is a problem seen in cities nationwide. Many don't have enough affordable housing going back a decade to the Great Recession.
Glendale park reopened after family attacked by bees
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Glendale park has reopened after a swarm of bees attacked a family a day earlier, stinging one of them more than 100 times. AZfamily.com reports that Sahuaro Ranch Park was open again Monday. The incident happened Sunday afternoon as several families were picking fruit in the orchards. Glendale fire officials say a 40-year-old man was covered “head to toe” in bee stings. A 72-year-old woman, 39-year-old man, 19-year-old man were also stung. The woman was transported to a hospital while the men were treated at the scene. A bee keeper removed the bees.