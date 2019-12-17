Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi are searching for a missing Domino's Pizza employee whose car was found abandoned days after she left work and disappeared. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch was last seen Friday afternoon leaving the Canton Domino's location where she works. The Clarion Ledger reported Monday that she was wearing Domino’s work clothes at the time, but the store's owner declined to say whether she was making a delivery or leaving for the day. Dortch's 2015 maroon Chevrolet Malibu had been found by Sunday. The location of the car and exactly when it was found weren't released.