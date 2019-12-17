Montgomery K9 officer to compete on ‘America’s Top Dog’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery K9 officer and his partner will compete on a new A&E Network show coming in January.
From the producers of “Live PD”, America’s Top Dog puts four police K9 teams and one civilian team against each other. The teams will be tested on their speed, agility and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks.
MPD Police K9 Skoot and his handler K9 Officer Alex Lindsay will get a chance to compete for the title of Top Dog. Lindsay has been an MPD officer for four years and has been assigned to the K9 unit for a year and a half, according to the police department. Skoot and Lindsay have been partnered together for over a year.
MPD said Skoot is a multi-purpose K9 that specializes in narcotics detection and patrol techniques.
“MPD is proud of Officer Lindsay and Skoot for being selected to participate in this competition and we are anxious to see the episode when it airs in January,” the police department said.
You can learn more about Skoot and follow along with his adventures on Instagram.
The competition takes place on a massive obstacle course which includes navigating a complex maze for scented items, taking down a suspect in a bite suit, and other challenges, according to A&E.
A&E says each week’s winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to an animal charity of their choice. In the final week of competition, top competitors will return to the finale course to battle for the title of “America’s Top Dog” and an additional $25,000 cash prize.
You can watch Skoot and Lindsay compete on Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. on the A&E Network.
