NWS: 3 injured, homes damaged in Marengo County

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured, and several homes were damaged after severe storms made their way through Marengo County.
According to the National Weather Service, a woman and her two children were injured in the Salt Well Community. This area is located west of Demopolis.
Reports suggest several other homes in the area were also damaged.
We have reached out to the Marengo County Emergency Management Agency for more information.
