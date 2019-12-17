Police release update on Chilton Co. chase

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a chase and manhunt.
The chase happened in the area of Lay Dam Road at exit 212 on I-65. The suspect, Eric Humphrey, was wanted on multiple charges, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Calera Police Department, the chase started after a woman called 911 from a gas station in Calera. The woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had kidnapped her.
The victim reported that the suspect had kidnapped her early Monday morning from her home in Montgomery. She called 911 from the gas station when she went to use the restroom.
The suspect kicked in the door to the restroom, assaulted the victim, and then took her car keys. The Calera police attempted to stop Humphrey as he was exiting the gas station.
Humphrey fled in the victim’s vehicle and was pursued south on I-65. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office stopped his vehicle by deploying spike strips around the 211-mile marker.
Humphrey then fled into the woods. He was spotted a few hours later by an ALEA helicopter.
Humphrey is expected to face multiple charges in Calera and Montgomery. The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.
