Shelters to open in Lee County, Ala. if tornado watch issued

Lee County Emergency Management Association (Source: Lee County EMA)
By Olivia Gunn | December 16, 2019 at 7:24 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 7:40 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Shelters will open in Lee County Monday night if a tornado watch is issued.

According to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, the shelters will not open until a tornado watch is issued.

See designated shelters below:

Providence Baptist Church (East Campus)

2807 Lee Road 166

Opelika, Alabama 36804

Greater Peace Baptist Church

650 Jeter Avenue

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church

784 Lee Road 298

Smiths Station, Alabama 36877

Southern Union Community College (Basement of Business & Technology Center)

1701 Lafayette Parkway

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Greene Hall of Auburn University

1130 Wire Road

Auburn, Alabama 36832

Auburn University’s Ralph Brown Draughon Library

231 Mell Street

Auburn, Alabama 36949

