Storm pushes Shelby Co. deputies’ patrol SUV off the road

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two Shelby County deputies did not let what had to be a scary situation stop them from keeping people safe Monday night.
The deputies were patrolling the area near Wilton on County Road 25 driving toward the report of a possible tornado, when they turned around for a different call.
That's when deputies said the storm pushed their huge SUV off the road and eventually into the ditch.
Deputies said debris hit their vehicle.
They were both fine. They even got a new patrol vehicle and continued patrolling Shelby County.
