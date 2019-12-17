3 tornadoes confirmed from north Alabama storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday’s storms left a lot of damage in multiple counties across north Alabama.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed Tuesday three tornadoes touched down Monday. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Madison County near the Monrovia community.
Additional tornadoes were confirmed in Lawrence and Colbert counties. The strength of those tornadoes is being determined by a survey team with the National Weather Service.
Emergency management agencies from multiple counties gave brief overviews of the damage:
- Madison County - Jasmine Drive homes in Monrovia had the majority of the damage.
- Limestone County - Several homes and outbuildings with minor damage in the southwestern area of the county. One home received major roof damage. There were widespread trees, power outages and power lines down throughout the county.
- Colbert County - All the damage is focused on Lynn Drive and Foster Nolen Road. Several homes were damaged with roofs ripped off on both streets. Power lines are down and wrapped around many trees.
- Lauderdale County - Lots of trees down at Joe Wheeler State park. A few trees down elsewhere but nothing major.
- Morgan County - A tree on a mobile home in Decatur but nothing else that’s big.
- Jackson County - A few power lines and trees down but nothing major.
- Lawrecne County - A husband and wife were killed on County Road 265. Four or five others were hurt, including a 7-year-old. There was some structural damage.
