Activists call for president’s impeachment at ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives’ expected impeachment vote, more than 40 people gathered on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol.
At the rally, protestors urged members of the House to vote in support of the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of congress.
“I want them to at least consider the evidence, because the evidence is strong that our president abused his power by inviting foreign assistance in an election to help himself and also he has obstructed congress," Linda Fisher, the event’s organizer, said.
Tuesday’s event was part of a nationwide, coordinated protest called “Nobody is Above the Law.”
“If he is not impeached it will send the message to him that he can get away with anything," Fisher said.
More than 600 protests took place across the nation Tuesday night and over 150,000 people participated.
If the House approves the vote Wednesday, the measure will go to the senate.
WSFA 12 News reached out to the Alabama Republican Party for comment but hasn’t heard back.
