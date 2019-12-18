Agriculture Commissioner looks forward to new U.S. trade deal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States and China announced last week they have reached an agreement on a trade deal. This comes after several months of trade tensions between the two countries.
Some Alabama farmers had faced financial hits during the trade war. Under the new trade deal, China could commit to buying about $40 to $50 billion worth of agriculture goods.
Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate said a good trade deal is vital to the state’s economy, especially in rural areas.
“Anytime in agriculture we can have a free flow of goods across the border, normally we win,” Pate said.
The Alabama agriculture industry provides more than 580,000 jobs according to a report.
President Trump is expected to sign the trade deal in early 2020.
