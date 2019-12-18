Beta Theta Pi Fraternity closes AU chapter after hazing violations including alcohol, physical abuse

Auburn University’s Greek Life office takes an active effort to prevent hazing within our fraternities and sororities, and to hold individuals and organizations accountable in instances where hazing has occurred. Through awareness campaigns, presentations to incoming parents and students, and chapter meetings, Greek Life educates both students and families to recognize, report and end hazing. Information about Auburn University’s Anti-Hazing Policy and our efforts around hazing prevention education can be found here: http://ocm.auburn.edu/stop_hazing/index.html. In instances where hazing is alleged to have occurred, Greek Life may issue interim measures to protect the health and safety of students by calling for an immediate cease and desist of new member processes and/or all chapter operations. In these cases, investigations occur promptly to ensure allegations are vetted and thoroughly addressed.