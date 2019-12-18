Beta Theta Pi Fraternity closes AU chapter after hazing violations including alcohol, physical abuse

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Beta Theta Pi Fraternity has closed its chapter at Auburn University due to violations of the university’s anti-hazing policy, according to the school.
In a release on its website, the fraternity’s national organization announced the closure comes after a suspension period that was handed down by the local Interfraternity Council.
According to Beta Theta Pi, “activities that led to this result were serious and included alcohol, physical abuse and servitude, many or all of which spanned several years and defied multiple interventions from the university, alumni and General Fraternity.”
The Fraternity General Secretary released the following statement on the Beta Theta Pi website:
“These violations establish a dangerous pattern of behavior and a level of operational risk that is not acceptable for any Beta chapter, much less one with the history and esteem of Delta Zeta,” said Fraternity General Secretary S. Wayne Kay, Virginia Tech ’73. “Consistent with the Fraternity's position against hazing and unsafe social practices, the Fraternity is moving to disband Delta Zeta to best protect the health and safety of its members, as well as the long-term reputation and future of Beta Theta Pi at Auburn.”
Auburn released the following statement to News Leader 9:
Auburn University received a complaint of possible misconduct by the Beta Theta Pi fraternity on September 19, 2019. Auburn immediately launched an investigation into the alleged misconduct. At the conclusion of the investigation, the Beta Theta Pi Organization was found responsible for violations of the Auburn University Code of Student Conduct, Anti-Hazing Policy and Student Organization Social Event policy. On November 22, 2019, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Bobby Woodard rendered a decision to suspend recognition of the Auburn chapter of Beta Theta Pi for a four-year period. The organization may request reinstatement of recognition beginning in August 2023.
Auburn University’s Greek Life office takes an active effort to prevent hazing within our fraternities and sororities, and to hold individuals and organizations accountable in instances where hazing has occurred. Through awareness campaigns, presentations to incoming parents and students, and chapter meetings, Greek Life educates both students and families to recognize, report and end hazing. Information about Auburn University’s Anti-Hazing Policy and our efforts around hazing prevention education can be found here: http://ocm.auburn.edu/stop_hazing/index.html. In instances where hazing is alleged to have occurred, Greek Life may issue interim measures to protect the health and safety of students by calling for an immediate cease and desist of new member processes and/or all chapter operations. In these cases, investigations occur promptly to ensure allegations are vetted and thoroughly addressed.
