Clear, cold for now; rain returns this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Storm surveys continue across the Deep South, after yesterday’s tornado outbreak that killed two in Alabama and another in Louisiana. So far, NWS has confirmed an EF-2 tornado near Salt Well in Marengo County, and an EF-0 in northwestern Perry County.
Thankfully, things have calmed considerably. A sunny but cold day is ahead for the state today; we’ll warm from the 30s this morning into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by afternoon.
We follow that up with a cold night; we drop into the 26-33 degree range by sunrise Thursday.
Cool, dry weather continues Thursday and Friday, before a surface low cranks up in the Gulf of Mexico Friday night. This will spread rain over much of Alabama this weekend.
There’s still some uncertainty in timing and how long the rain will last, but some periods of wet weather are likely on Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday. The surface low stays south of us, so we don’t expect severe weather with this system.
Warmer, drier weather returns by next Tuesday; this will continue into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, keep dreaming - highs head for the upper 60s and lower 70s with no rain, no snow and no ice.
