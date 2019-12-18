Coaches, teams ‘excited’ to play in 2019 Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday, the head coaches and athletics department heads of the respective teams playing in the 2019 Camellia Bowl met inside the Union Station Visitor Center in downtown Montgomery for the 2019 Camellia Bowl Coaches Press Conference.
Camellia Bowl Media Relations Director Barry Allen said everyone’s “looking for a competitive game this year.”
That’s not to say none of the previous five Camellia Bowls have been uncompetitive. None of the previous five meetings have been decided by more than five points, and the 2018 Camellia Bowl came down to a game-winning field goal.
“We feel like this is gone be one of our best matchups,” said Camellia Bowl Executive Directory Johnny Williams.
This year’s matchup will bring together the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt and the Florida International Panthers of Conference USA. Both teams are old Sun Belt Conference opponents.
FIU comes in riding school history. The school had never been to three straight bowl games until the recent stretch from 2017 to now. All have come under current head coach Butch Davis.
“This is something that’s unprecedented,” said Florida International Director of Sports & Entertainment Pete Garcia, of the football team’s recent streak of success.
“We stopped practice and we brought the guys together and they were very truly happy to be here,” said Davis upon his team finding out their bowl destination.
Arkansas State enters under sustained success. The Red Wolves have been to a bowl game in every year under Blake Anderson. That’s six consecutive years. This is the second time they’ve been to the Camellia Bowl in three years.
“It’s good to be back,” said Anderson.
Anderson said everything surrounding their last trip to Montgomery for the Camellia Bowl was perfect outside of the outcome of the game. The Red Wolves lost that matchup and Anderson’s looking forward to evening his Camellia Bowl record this time around.
Both coaches have a tremendous amount of respect for one another and look forward to both teams going head-to-head.
“Playing against Arkansas State, I know Blake, and he’s one of the classiest gentlemen that I’ve ever known. And he does a great job coaching,” said Davis. “I know with Blake they’ve done a great job over the last couple of years and it’s an honor to play in this game against him.”
“The opportunity to coach against a guy with Butch’s background - truly, honestly a legend in the sport in my mind,” said Anderson.
Soon enough both teams will hit the practice field this week in preparation for one another. Saturday’s Camellia Bowl will kick off at 4:30 p.m. from Cramton Bowl. It will be televised on ESPN.
