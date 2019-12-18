DA offers chance to have child support warrants recalled

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those who may have a warrant for failure to pay child support in Elmore, Chilton or Autauga County can have their warrant recalled.
According to the Office of the District Attorney for the 19th Circuit, warrants will be recalled if the non-custodial parent makes a child support payment of $500 per case before Feb. 1.
Those who wish to participate will be required to make payments directly to the department of human resources in the county where their case is pending. The payment receipt must then be given to the county clerk’s office, a release states.
Officials say the purpose of this exchange is to collect child support for over 7,000 custodial parents across the three counties. It is also to give incentive to non-custodial parents to provide much-needed support for their children, especially during the holiday season.
If you are unsure if you have a warrant or want more information about the program, contact the district attorney’s office where the warrant would be held.
This one-time offer is only valid for outstanding cases in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore Counties and is not available to those with outstanding writs or those currently being held for non-payment.
