Details released after man charged with multiple sex crimes

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville Police Department has released more details after a man was charged with multiple sex crimes.
According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, Joshua Ryan, 31, is charged with 10 counts of sodomy, two counts of electronic solicitation, and two counts of possession of child pornography. Lovvorn said Ryan, originally from Wisconsin and temporarily living in Greenville, admitted to the charges when he was interviewed Tuesday.
Lovvorn said police were notified by parents of suspicious activity on their child’s cell phone over the weekend. An investigation led to the seizure of the child’s phone and the suspect’s phone. After an interview with the child and an analysis of both phones, Lovvorn said the investigation provided evidence of the charges.
Lovvorn encouraged parents to call law enforcement if they think something suspicious is happening regarding their children.
