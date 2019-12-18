Family speaks after man sentenced in deadly hit and run in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama family said they are disappointed in the sentencing handed down by a Russell County judge after a man’s guilty plea on Tuesday.
Edwin Scott Carden pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence in a deadly 2018 hit and run in Phenix City. The accident claimed the life of Billy Daniel.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, plus court costs and other fees for leaving the scene of the accident. Carden also received 12 months and costs and fees for tampering with evidence.
Daniel’s family said though this chapter of the story is closed, they still don’t feel closure from Carden’s plea or the multi-year sentence.
“He took my dad and he took my children's grandfather. And that's something no one should ever have to feel,” said Daniel’s daughter, Anna Taylor.
The sentences will run concurrently. Carden is already serving a 30-year sentence for a separate charge.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.