Groundbreaking held for new Troy shopping mall

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city leaders joined economic developers Wednesday morning to kick off the production of a new shopping center.
Officials held a groundbreaking for the Trojan Marketplace at its site on U.S. Highway 231 near the intersection with John H. Witherington Drive.
The 133,000 square foot building will be anchored by a Hobby Lobby and T-J Maxx. There will also be stores like Ulta, Rack Room Shoes, and Five Below, among others.
The project has been three years in the making.
“When you’re looking at bringing large retailers into a market that is emerging but not necessarily as large as others, there’s a fine line that you walk to make sure that they’re successful,” said Troy Mayor Jason Reeves, "but you protect your citizens and that’s the line we’ve walked, and that’s why it’s taken some time, but we feel like we’ve made a deal that’s going to be very positive for our community.”
Developers hope to start work in the first quarter of 2020 with an opening slated for some time in the spring of 2021.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.