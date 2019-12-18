Montgomery to collect, recycle Christmas trees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, the city of Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will offer a free Christmas tree recycling program.
Between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. residents can take their discarded trees to any of the city’s regular Saturday trash drop-off points to participate in the recycling program. The drop-off points are:
- BTW Magnet
- Bellingrath Middle
- Cramton Bowl north parking lot
- Goodwyn Middle
- Halcyon Elementary
- Harrison Elementary
- Morningview Elementary
- One Center (formerly Montgomery Mall)
- Sheridan Heights Community Center
- Southlawn Middle School
- Vaughn Road Elementary
- Wares Ferry Elementary
According to the city, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries will use recycled trees to expand its fish habitats at about 20 small public fishing lakes scattered throughout the state; ALWFF discovered recycled Christmas trees attract more fish than any other habitat type added to the lakes, but the trees break down quickly and must be replaced.
The city said trees put out by the road are not recycled but taken to the landfill. For more information, please call Montgomery Neighborhood Services at 334-625-2175.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.