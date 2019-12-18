Montgomery’s controversial panhandling ordinance repealed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A controversial, six-month-old panhandling ordinance was repealed by the Montgomery City Council during its Tuesday night meeting.
The controversy started in July, when the council passed Ordinance No. 24-2019, called “An Ordinance Prohibiting Panhandling in the City of Montgomery.” Under the ordinance, a first offense would get a panhandler two days in jail unless it was suspended by the judge. Further offenses guaranteed jail time.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, as well as members of the clergy and homeless advocates, balked at the measure and threatened to sue if it passed. Then-Mayor Todd Strange didn’t sign the ordinance because of possible legal troubles.
The city council then opted not to take up a vote on an amendment in October despite Strange saying he would sign if it included penalties for both sides. That amendment would’ve made it illegal for a pedestrian to give or take any object from someone in a vehicle on a public roadway. It would have also made it illegal for the person in the car on the roadway to give or take any object from someone on the side of a public road.
In November, the amendment was taken up by the city council and defeated by a unanimous vote. Despite the defeat, Montgomery City Clerk Brenda Blalock said most people didn’t realize the original ordinance remained on the books.
The ordinance was repealed, according to Blalock, “so that we wouldn’t have an active ordinance that was not being enforced.”
The SPLC praised the move and thanked new Mayor Steven Reed, who supported the repeal, but the SPLC also said it was a “first step.”
“Unfortunately, the City continues to issue hundreds of citations every year under separate laws that criminalize panhandling," said SPLC attorney Micah West. "It is our hope the City will also rescind these laws. Rather than criminalizing homelessness, the City should work with business leaders, advocates, directly impacted people, and direct service providers to identify how best to support and meet the needs of its homeless population.”
