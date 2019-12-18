2 MSU football players injured in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - Two Mississippi State football players were injured in a crash Tuesday night, according to WCBI.
The crash happened on Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County when a car collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.
School officials identified the two players as De’Monte Russell and J.P Purvis. Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the third person injured as Xavier Taylor. The crash happened after a team practice.
Taylor and Purvis were airlifted to the hospital in Jackson in critical condition. Russell was treated at the hospital in Starkville and has been released.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
