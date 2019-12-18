2 MSU football players injured in crash

2 MSU football players injured in crash
A photo of the damage (Source: Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan)
By WLBT Digital | December 18, 2019 at 11:31 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 2:44 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - Two Mississippi State football players were injured in a crash Tuesday night, according to WCBI.

The crash happened on Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County when a car collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

School officials identified the two players as De’Monte Russell and J.P Purvis. Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the third person injured as Xavier Taylor. The crash happened after a team practice.

Taylor and Purvis were airlifted to the hospital in Jackson in critical condition. Russell was treated at the hospital in Starkville and has been released.

“Mississippi State football student-athletes De’Monte Russell and J.P. Purvis along with another individual not affiliated with MSU were involved in an automobile accident on Hwy. 25 yesterday evening (Dec. 17) following team practice. De’Monte was treated and released. J.P. is resting comfortably in the hospital. MSU is not authorized to comment on the third individual involved. The university is grateful to first responders for the assistance provided to our students. The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol worked the accident.”
Mississippi State Athletics

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.