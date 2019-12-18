Over 20 sign with Auburn during early signing period

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers took a moment to break from preparations for their Outback Bowl game preparation to announce their early signing class for the 2020 season.
In total, over 20 signees inked their letters of intent to play at Auburn University next fall. Head coach Gus Malzahn was able to sign a majority of high schoolers Wednesday. Many of the signees are high school talents while just two will be coming in as JUCO transfers as of Wednesday afternoon.
Four of the signees are from Alabama: Jeremiah Wright (Selma High School), Daniel Foster-Allen (St. Paul’s High School), Cam Riley (Hillcrest-Evergreen High School) and JJ Evans (Montevallo High School).
According to ESPN, Auburn has the No. 5 signing class in the country. Click here to see a full list of Auburn’s signings.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.