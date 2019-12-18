Photo of Lawrence County tornado victims found almost 60 miles away

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 17, 2019 at 9:24 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 9:52 AM

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A heartbreaking discovery blew right into a family’s yard.

Sherry and Kent Dutton own a farm in Ardmore, close to 60 miles away from Town Creek where Keisha and Justin Godsey lost their lives in Monday night’s tornado.

The Duttons say they found a photo of the couple on their property Tuesday morning and put two and two together.

They said this isn’t the first time items from other areas have blown into their yard from a tornado.

The Godseys’ 7-year-old son, Landen, was critically injured in the tornado.

