Police investigating incident at Trump’s Mar-a-Largo club

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. Police are investigating an incident Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo club. They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation. Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a Wednesday email. The president is not currently at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there. (Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee/AP)