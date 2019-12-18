Serial killer claims another victim in South Mississippi but authorities don’t know who she is

“We are working under the assumption that the other two confessions, just like the first three we identified, are true and he’s relatively accurate in his confessions," said Kristi Johnson, a crime scene investigator with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. "I recognized that first case immediately because he remembered enough details about it and he is remembering specific things and they are turning out to be accurate. So we’re working under the assumption that this girl in this drawing does resemble the victim and the details he remembers are accurate.”