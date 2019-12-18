Teen charged in deadly Bramblett crashed ordered to enter rehab facility

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The teenager charged with manslaughter in the deadly May 2019 crash that killed ‘The Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ and his wife has had his bond revoked.
16-year-old Johnston Taylor is charged with two counts of manslaughter for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett.
Taylor appeared in a Lee County courtroom this morning after Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes filed a motion to revoke Taylor’s bond after he was issued multiple citations for reckless driving.
Taylor’s bond has now been revoked and he has been ordered to enter a rehabilitation facility.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail and will be transported to a rehab facility early next week.
Hear reaction from D.A. Hughes below.
Taylor’s attorney, Tommy Spina, released the following statement:
