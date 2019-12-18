Troy Trojans ink 24 during early signing period

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are getting a jump start on their 2020 football season. Wednesday was the early signing day period for the 2020 season and Chip Lindsey secured 24 signees for Troy’s future.
The signees break down into nine junior college transfers and 15 high school signees. Of the 15 high school signees, seven are from Alabama, two are from Montgomery, and four are from the Fever Country area.
Among the Fever Country high school signings are Chase Little (Montgomery Catholic), TJ Jackson (Stanhope Elmore), Deyunkrea Lewis (Robert E. Lee), and Jabre Barber (Dothan High School).
Other high school signings from the state include Logan Self (Hewitt-Trussville High School), Gage Saint (Hatton High School) and Tez Johnson (Pinson Valley High School).
One junior college transfer hails from Phenix City, and that’s Hutchinson Community College’s Navy Harris, who attended Glenwood School.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.