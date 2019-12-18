13 vehicles broken into in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thirteen vehicles were broken into Tuesday night within a neighborhood in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, six of the break-ins happened at the same address in the 2500 block of Gunster Road, five happened at separate addresses in the 3600, 3700 and 3800 blocks of Lockwood Lane and two happened at separate addresses in the 3600 block of Lockwood Court.
All of the addresses are located within the Lockwood neighborhood. According to its website, the neighborhood is gated and a security guard is on-site 24 hours a day.
Duckett said no arrests have been made.
