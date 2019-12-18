Woman charged with killing 5-year-old B’ham boy indicted on unrelated attempted murder charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy during a family argument has been indicted in an unrelated attempted murder case.
According to court records unsealed Tuesday, 29-year-old Rickkia Allen was indicted Dec. 6 on the charge stemming from a September 2018 case in which she’s accused of intentionally hitting a man with her car. Allen was released on bond in that case.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office requested her bond be revoked last week following her arrest in the slaying of Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore. The kindergartner was in a car when a bullet struck his head.
