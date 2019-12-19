Ala. delegation Trump impeachment vote splits on party lines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The Alabama congressional delegation’s impeachment vote fell on party lines.
The two articles of impeachment accused the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The six Alabama Republicans voted against impeachment and the one Democrat voted in support of the articles.
Several Alabama Congressman and Congresswoman gave passionate speeches on the House floor before the vote.
“Read the transcripts. There was no quid pro quo. No bribery. No extortion. No crime and no abuse of power and they don’t even allege a crime in the articles of impeachment," said Rep. Bradley Byrne, R- District 1, who spoke on the house floor.
Byrne said Democrats provided the “flimsiest” and the “most legally unsound” articles of impeachment in the country’s history.
Republicans called the impeachment a hoax. They claim Democrats broke rules and said there was not enough evidence to impeach.
“The matter before the House today is based solely on hatred for President Trump," said Rep. Mike Rogers, R- District 3, on the house floor. “This is a sad day for our nation when one political party, along with their cohorts and a deep state in the mainstream media, try to hijack our Constitution.”
Rep. Gary Palmer, R- District 6, also spoke on the House floor.
“The Democrats have failed to show any legitimate justification for the impeachment of President Trump," Palmer said.
Congresswoman Martha Roby, R-District 2, did not speak on the house floor. Her office provided a statement from Dec. 13.
“The articles of impeachment before us in this Committee do not meet the necessary requirements nor have they followed an exhaustive pursuit to even find all of the facts of the case,” Roby said.
Congressman Mo Brooks, R- District 5, sent a statement.
“Socialist Democrats have brazenly abused their majority party power in these impeachment proceedings," Brooks said. "The Constitution imposes a very high bar that must be cleared before an impeachment can trash the votes of American citizens and nullify an election. Only proof of criminal conduct suffices, to-wit: a high crime or misdemeanor, bribery, or treason.”
Congresswoman Terri Sewell, D-District 7, said on the floor that there is enough evidence showing the president used his office for political gain.
“I sat in shock in all, as witness after witness came forward, their stories painting a clear picture of the President’s abuse of power,” she said. “The bottom line is clear. President Trump endangered our national security and the very essence of our democracy for his own personal political gain.”
