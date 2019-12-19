Alabama works to keep Chronic Wasting Disease out of the state as numbers rise in TN

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -As many of us know, firearm hunting season is well underway in Alabama and runs through February 10.
WAFF 48 News talked with Marianne Hudson from the state's wildlife fisheries division and she told us what you should do if you're out and about in the woods and see a deer acting strange.
First off, no one can be certain a deer has CWD until its brain and lymph node tissue is tested in the lab. But, here are some signs: if a deer is very skinny, drooling, or standing abnormally there's a pretty good chance they have CWD. CWD has been found in deer in 25 states, but not one deer has tested positive for the disease in Alabama.
The state is working hard to keep it that way. And the number one way they're doing that is by prohibiting anyone from bringing deer carcasses into Alabama that were shot outside the state.
It is illegal to bring deer carcasses into Alabama, but you can bring in deboned meat. Hudson she says there is a heavy presence of conservation officers at state lines looking for deer carcasses. And if you get caught bringing one in, you can be hit with a big fine. The state is asking for help getting samples. There's also drop off freezers throughout the state you can bring a deer to- and the state will test it for CWD for free.
If you see a deer with any of these signs, you’re asked to go to outdooralabama.com and report it immediately. For more information on the signs, click here.
