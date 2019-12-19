Bryan Stevenson reflects on work of EJI ahead of new feature film debut

“The book, for me, was an opportunity to just bring people into a space that I’ve been occupying for a long time and just ask them to see what I see, to just look at it. Because, I think when you’re holding a 13-year-old child who’s been abused in a prison and been told they’re going to die in prison and your seeing women being assaulted while they are in custody for very minor crimes and you see people wrongly accused or unfairly sentenced, I think we all have that desire to want to do something,” Stevenson said.