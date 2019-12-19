2019 Camellia Bowl weekend parking, traffic information

Reserved tailgating is available beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lot E, located between Madison Avenue and Monroe Street, for $20 per space. The proceeds will benefit EAT South, a nonprofit urban teaching farm empowering the community to change the way food travels from the ground to plates. To reserve a space email info@eatsouth.org (Method Preferred) or call (334) 422-9331 and specify whether you are from FIU or Arkansas State to guarantee a space in the correct section. No electrical outlets are available in Lot E.