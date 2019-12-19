2019 Camellia Bowl weekend parking, traffic information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City officials have released information on public safety, parking access, and traffic ahead of the festivities leading up to the Camellia Bowl.
FRIDAY STREET CLOSURES
- Dexter Avenue from South Court Street to Bainbridge;
- N. Hilliard from Madison to Pelham;
- Jackson from Madison to Washington Avenue;
- Ripley St. from Madison to Washington Avenue;
- N. Union from Monroe to Washington Avenue;
- Bainbridge from Madison to Washington;
- Decatur from Monroe to Washington Avenue;
- Hull from Monroe to Washington Avenue;
- McDonough St. from Monroe to Washington Avenue;
- Lawrence from Monroe to Washington Avenue;
- Perry from Monroe to Washington Avenue;
- Lee Street from Montgomery to South Court Streets;
- First Alabama Plaza at Coosa Street;
FRIDAY PARADE PARKING CLOSURES
No Parking All Day Friday:
- Monroe Street from Hilliard to Bainbridge Street.
- Dexter Avenue from Decatur Street to South Perry Street.
No Parking after 3 p.m. on Friday until end of Parade:
- South Perry Street from Dexter Avenue to Jefferson Street.
- First Alabama Plaza at Coosa Street.
SATURDAY DETAILS
The following streets will close Friday overnight and will reopen overnight Saturday:
- Madison Avenue from Jackson to Hall Streets (in front of the Cramton Bowl) will close overnight Friday
- Parking Lot K must be accessed by Upper Wetumpka Road (Pass Required)
- Parking Lot J must be accessed by Upper Wetumpka Road (Pass Required/Handicap Parking)
- Hard close on Madison Avenue from Jackson Street to S. Capitol Pkwy at 9 a.m. Saturday
- Hall Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue
- Lots A & B may be accessed by Hall Street. (Pass Required)
PARKING INFO for SATURDAY
All Parking LOTS/DECKS open at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted:
- Parking Passes are REQUIRED to enter Lots A, B, D, F, G, J, and K
- Lots A and B may be accessed by Hall Street with a pass
- Lots K & J may be accessed by using Upper Wetumpka Road
- Lot J is also designated Handicap Parking
Four Lots will be available for parking, free for this game:
- Tallapoosa Street/Commerce Street (1)
- Biscuits Lots on Columbus Street (3)
Six Parking Decks downtown will be available for parking:
- Municipal Deck – Madison Avenue/Court Street - FREE PARKING
- Intermodal Deck – Molton Street/Water Street - FREE PARKING
- Coosa Street Deck – Tallapoosa Street/Coosa Street - FREE PARKING for Game
- RSA-Tower Deck – Monroe Street/Perry Street - Non-Reserved Spaces / FREE PARKING
- RSA-Capitol Deck – Madison Avenue/Decatur Street - Non-Reserved Spaces / FREE PARKING
- RSA-Union Deck – Madison Avenue/Ripley Street - Non-Reserved Spaces/ FREE PARKING
Lot C is designated for RV Parking will be available beginning Friday at noon. Pop-Up Tents are NOT ALLOWED in Lot C. RV parking spaces with electrical hookups cost $50, and spaces without power cost $40. Those interested in securing an RV parking can contact B. Butler 334.409.1323 or mgmrvparking@gmail.com.
Reserved tailgating is available beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lot E, located between Madison Avenue and Monroe Street, for $20 per space. The proceeds will benefit EAT South, a nonprofit urban teaching farm empowering the community to change the way food travels from the ground to plates. To reserve a space email info@eatsouth.org (Method Preferred) or call (334) 422-9331 and specify whether you are from FIU or Arkansas State to guarantee a space in the correct section. No electrical outlets are available in Lot E.
Free shuttle service begins Saturday at noon for those attending the game and fan events. Shuttling will continue during the game, as well as 1.5 hours after the game or until all patrons have been picked up/dropped by the shuttles.
Shuttle Pick-Up/Drop-Off Points:
- Madison Avenue/Hilliard Street
- RSA-Union Deck
- RSA-Capitol Deck
- Municipal Deck
- Tallapoosa Street/Molton Street
- Biscuits Lots
- Coosa Street Deck
Stadium Security
Upon entering Cramton Bowl, every patron will be wanded. Umbrellas, long camera lenses, selfie sticks or pocketknives are not permitted. Any bags must be CLEAR 12x12 or less and will be THOROUGHLY SEARCHED. Express lines are available for those without bags, and multiple lines will be available at each gate.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.