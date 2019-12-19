Jury charged in Montgomery doctor’s trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The jury has been charged in the trial for a Montgomery doctor, and deliberations will begin Thursday morning.
Wednesday was the 12th day of the trial for Dr. Richard Stehl. Stehl is charged with 103 counts including drug distribution, money laundering, health care fraud and possession.
The government alleges Stehl was involved in a health care scheme where he prescribed controlled substances to patients without a legitimate medical need and required them to schedule monthly office visits to get refills. The indictment says Stehl profited by overbilling health care providers for the unwarranted visits.
On Monday, the defense called Stehl to testify. He was on the stand for more than eight hours.
Stehl has maintained his innocence since his arrest in August 2018.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.