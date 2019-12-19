Juvenile arrested for 9 recent fires in Geneva

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There has been a noticeable increase in fires the last few weeks in Geneva as abandoned houses and sheds have burned to the ground.
One juvenile is now facing charges after setting fire to nine other houses just beyond this fence all within the last two weeks.
“We had one yesterday, we had one the day before, we have one as we speak now and we had some surveillance footage put up around the areas and we caught a suspect this morning and got him in custody,” Tony Clemmons, Police Chief Geneva Police Department said.
Since Dec. 4th, abandoned houses have gone up in flames.
“That’s always scary because even though these houses were abandoned, they’re next to houses that are occupied and that always puts those people at risk and that’s always the bad part about it,” Tony Helms, Geneva County Sheriff said.
“It actually was starting to melt the siding and the blinds on the house next door and the people who were actually asleep in. And the officers and the fire department woke them up to let them know what was going on and got them out to safety,” Clemmons said.
But within the last week, the fires have increased.
"The first one there always a little tentative after that they become bolder and the pattern starts fitting in. gets more into the thrill of it, they get excited by it and that's what caused the frequency to raise here," Helms said
In one case, an occupied home was torched.
"We feel like it would escalate eventually on up to it like a sheriff said to an occupied that he may not been aware of, we just don't want for this kind of craziness out here," Clemmons said.
With help from the State Fire Marshall’s Office, Geneva Fire and Police and the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to solve this case before it got out of hand.
"We came together and worked it together, it's been a combined effort of everybody and being able to have enough personnel to get here quickly, start talking to witnesses so we could narrow down who the suspect was so we could narrow the focus down, that helped us," Helms said.
The juvenile is now facing arson charges as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WTVY. All rights reserved.