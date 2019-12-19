Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

MEXICO-MIGRANT SMUGGLING
What crackdown? Migrant smuggling business adapts, thrives
HERMOSILLO, Mexico (AP) — The business of smuggling migrants to the U.S. southern border is adapting to a year of changes on both sides of the frontier. Smugglers and migrants along routes that thread their way north from Central America say the costs are up, but for migrants willing to pay the steep price there’s still a way. Mexico has deployed thousands of National Guard troops along migration routes. The U.S. government has reached bilateral agreements with Central American nations to make it more difficult for those hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Smugglers and governments say the number of people migrating is dropping, but those who profit assure the money continues to flow.
TUCSON SHERIFF-RUNNING AGAIN
Former Pima County sheriff to run for his old job
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is running for his old post in Tucson. His announcement came after a group of sheriff's employees paid for a large billboard calling on Nanos to return to his old job. Nanos is a Democrat who was voted out of office in 2016 after an FBI investigation into department spending. He lost the election to Republican Sheriff Mark Napier. Napier says that he'll announce after the holidays whether he's going to seek re-election. He says crime is down and the sheriff's office has run a budget surplus under his leadership.
FALSE ARREST LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT
Pima County reaches $700K settlement over 2017 false arrest
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved a $700,000 settlement in a lawsuit over a false arrest. According to the Arizona Daily Star, Karl Daschke and his wife Gretchen claimed their two sons were temporarily removed from their home because they refused to cooperate in a criminal investigation into break-ins and illegal parties at several high-end homes. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 after the Daschkes said their older son was falsely identified as the mastermind behind a string of illegal parties that took place in the homes. Charges against the then-16-year-old boy were dropped. During the course of a yearlong investigation, the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed both boys from the family home but they were returned after a county juvenile court order.
ZUNI-HOUSING GRANT
Zuni Pueblo gets $5 million grant to construct housing
ZUNI PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The Zuni Pueblo has been awarded $5 million as part of a federal grant for tribal-designated housing entities across the United States. Zuni Housing Director Mike Chavez told The Gallup Independent last week that the tribe is in dire need of housing and that the grant will help. He says if the tribe had 900 homes available right now, it could fill all of them. Chavez says it is the first time Zuni Pueblo has been awarded funds for housing through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Competitive Indian Housing Block Grant.
PECAN KILLING BUG
Quarantine for invasive pecan pest persists in New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico agriculture officials are reminding the public that a quarantine is still in place around an invasive bug threatening the pecan industry. The state's Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the so-called pecan weevil quarantine rule affects the movement of in-shell pecans in quarantined areas. Those areas include Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties. Under the rules, in-shell pecans cannot be transported out of quarantined areas unless they have undergone storage requirements. In late 2016 and January 2018, the weevil was found in pecan orchards in multiple southeastern New Mexico counties.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-AMERICA
Among public, a great divide at moment of Trump impeachment
Americans are weighing in on President Donald Trump's impeachment. The Associated Press asked people across the country to offer their thoughts on the historic vote in the House of Representatives. The response is as polarized as the country is known to be. But it's possible that people on both sides agree with a state government worker in Tallahassee, Florida, Mark McQueen, when he said: “Tensions are high across the land." In festive places and rush-hour frenzy a week from Christmas, Americans absorbed the moment Trump became only the third president in history to be impeached.
PHOENIX AIRPORT RIDE-HAILING
Uber vows to stop airport service after Phoenix raises fees
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix leaders are raising fees charged to ride-hailing companies at the airport, and Uber says it will stop operations there. The measure approved Wednesday raises the fee at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from $2.66 to $4 per pickup starting Feb. 1. A $4 fee also will be charged for drop-offs at the airport in the nation's fifth-largest city. Uber says it will halt airport service next month. A commission recommended the increase after a study showed airports in many other cities charge ride-hailing companies more to drop off and pick up passengers.
UNIVERSITY DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT
University professor settles gender discrimination lawsuit
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor has settled a $20 million gender discrimination lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the board would pay $100,000 to associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry Katrina Miranda. Officials say the federal lawsuit was filed in December 2018 on behalf of Miranda and all female faculty members in the College of Science who have worked at the Tucson-based university for at least three years. Miranda says she experienced gender discrimination that resulted in lesser pay than her male counterparts since begin her job in 2002. Miranda could not be reached for comment.